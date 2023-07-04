El Centro Mayor Martha Cardenas-Singh (second from left) presented a resolution plaque to Julia Narrido Villero during her 100th Birthday at the Old Eucalyptus Schoolhouse in El Centro. Joining them were Villero’s children (from left), Eva, Joy and Joselito. Villero’s other son, Oscar, was in the Philippines.
PHOTO COURTESY JOSELITO N. VILLERO
Julia Narrido Villero blows the candles during her 100th Birthday Celebration at the Old Eucalyptus Schoolhouse in El Centro.
EL CENTRO — Julia Narrido Villero celebrated her 100th birthday surrounded by family members on Saturday, July 1, 2023 at the Old Eucalyptus Schoolhouse.
Family members and relatives came from the Philippines; British Columbia and Toronto in Canada; Arizona, California, Nevada, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Texas, and Virginia. The celebration also served as a family reunion.
