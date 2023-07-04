EL CENTRO — Julia Narrido Villero celebrated her 100th birthday surrounded by family members on Saturday, July 1, 2023 at the Old Eucalyptus Schoolhouse.

Family members and relatives came from the Philippines; British Columbia and Toronto in Canada; Arizona, California, Nevada, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Texas, and Virginia. The celebration also served as a family reunion.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.