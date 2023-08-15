SANTA CLARA – On August 13, Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office issued an update on missing juvenile Katherine Schneider.
According to a press release, on Monday, August 7, 2023, the Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office recovered Katherine Schneider’s Honda Accord on Skyline Boulevard near Castle Rock State Park. The vehicle was unoccupied. At that time there were no further updates.
