Delfina Davis, left, accompanied by her granddaughter Harmony Rivera, points out her husband's name on the Veterans Memorial Wall at Bucklin Park on Monday. Donald Davis, who served in the U.S. Army in Germany during the Korean War, was formerly an agent in charge with El Centro Sector Border Patrol, according to his family. He died March 1 at the age of 84. PHOTO TOM BODUS
EL CENTRO – Memorial Day was a day marked by holiday sales, swimming pools and family barbecues, but it was also a day of reflection, and throughout the county, many military veterans, public officials and private citizens honored the lives of those died in the line of duty at various events over the weekend.
One such event was held Monday morning at the Veteran’s Memorial at Bucklin Park, where members of VFW Post 9305 led a brief ceremony both to honor those lost and acknowledge the grief of those left behind.
