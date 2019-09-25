Today

Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms developing this afternoon. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. High 92F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.

Tonight

Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms mainly during the evening. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low near 70F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.

Tomorrow

Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High near 90F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.