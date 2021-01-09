Kelley ready for challenges as county chairman
Buy Now

District 3 Supervisor Michael Kelley knows his third go-round as chairman of the board will include unusual challenges due to the pandemic. COURTESY PHOTO

IMPERIAL — New Imperial County Board of Supervisors Chairman Mike Kelley expects 2021 to be a lot more challenging than the other two years he has led the board.

Kelley accepted the gavel from his predecessor Luis Plancarte Tuesday. Each February the new chairman of the board holds a state of the county address, usually at a location within his own district.

Staff Writer Michael Maresh can be reached at mmaresh@ivpressonline.com.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.