Kids’ art showcases importance of masks
Buy Now

Heather Castillo, 6, won the top prize for ages 6 to 12 in Camarena Memorial Library’s Children’s Comic Art contest. COURTESY PHOTO

 

CALEXICO – A native son wanting to give back to his community challenged local kids to use their creative skills to make comic art illustrating the importance of wearing masks during the pandemic.

Erik Gallegos’ challenge was answered. Nineteen kids from the ages of 3 to 15 participated in Camarena Memorial Library’s Children’s Comic Art contest. The contest was presented on Facebook as part of the library’s summer reading program, and it was created and sponsored by Gallegos, a Calexico native who works for Seesaw, an education and technology company in San Francisco.

Kids’ art showcases importance of masks
Buy Now

Top prize in the 13-to-18 age group in Camarena Memorial Library’s Children’s Comic Art contest went to James Marroquin, 15. COURTESY PHOTO

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.