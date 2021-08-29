DSC_0411.jpg
Buy Now

Water from a large dump bucket falls on a group of kids during the DJ in the Park event on Saturday in Brawley. PHOTO VINCENT OSUNA

BRAWLEY – Kids enjoyed snow cones, glow headbands and bubble wands during the city of Brawley’s DJ in the Park dance event Saturday evening.

Held at Alyce Gereaux Park from 7 to 9 p.m., the event was a family-friendly night out for the community.

DSC_0438.jpg
Buy Now

Youths play at the Alyce Gereaux Park splash pad during the DJ in the Park event on Saturday in Brawley. PHOTO VINCENT OSUNA
DSC_0450.jpg
Buy Now

DJ R.N. mixes dance music on his turntables during the DJ in the Park event on Saturday in Brawley. PHOTO VINCENT OSUNA
DSC_0462.jpg
Buy Now

Guests wait in line at the Spear’s Shaved Ice concession trailer during the DJ in the Park event on Saturday in Brawley. PHOTO VINCENT OSUNA
DSC_0472.jpg
Buy Now

Christian Garica, 11, of Calipatria, (left) walks with his free snow cone in hand during the DJ in the Park event on Saturday in Brawley. PHOTO VINCENT OSUNA

Staff Writer Vincent Osuna can be reached at vosuna@ivpressonline.com or 760-337-3442.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.