Kids taught how to deal with pandemic stress
Imperial County Behavioral Health Services licensed marriage and family therapist Dalia Pesqueira speaks during an emotional health and awareness presentation on Thursday in Calexico. PHOTO VINCENT OSUNA

CALEXICO — Local kids and teens on Thursday learned that being mindful, having a good breathing pattern and controlling stress can help them cope with living in a pandemic.

The Zoom presentation was a collaborative effort between Camarena Memorial Library and Imperial County Behavioral Health Services (ICBHS). About 13 youths tuned in.

