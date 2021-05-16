Kiwanis promote literacy with book giveaway
Buy Now

El Centro Kiwanis “Early Risers” club member Gary Andrews (left) looks on as a young patron selects a free book Saturday at Imperial Valley Mall. PHOTO TOM BODUS

EL CENTRO — The best deal at the Imperial Valley Mall Saturday was offered by the El Centro Kiwanis “Early Risers” club, whose members handed out new books free to children.

There were about 500 books in all, purchased by the club through the Kiwanis Literacy Club Foundation.

Kiwanis promote literacy with book giveaway
Buy Now

Ava, 3, shows off her new book, which she received Saturday at a book giveaway organized by the El Centro Kiwanis “Early Risers” club at the Imperial Valley Mall. PHOTO TOM BODUS

 
Kiwanis promote literacy with book giveaway
Buy Now

Retired optometrist and Kiwanis “Early Riser” Dr. William Middleton (left) and illustrator Denise Ryan show off their two recent children’s book collaborations Saturday at Imperial Valley Mall. PHOTO TOM BODUS

 
Kiwanis promote literacy with book giveaway
Buy Now

Efrain Rodriguez, 9, displays his free book Saturday in the company of new friends Buzz Lightyear, Sheriff Woody and Jessie (Tim, Lucas and Ana Jorgenson, respectively). PHOTO TOM BODUS

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.