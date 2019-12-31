EL CENTRO — A knife-wielding man who reportedly advanced on El Centro police was fatally shot by police at about 7 a.m. Sunday near Main Street and Imperial Avenue, the El Centro Police Department reported.

The man, identified as 50-year-old Manuel Gonzales Verdugo of El Centro, had allegedly stolen several knives from Rite Aid and reportedly told employees he intended to kill an officer, the Police Department reported.

Staff Writer Julio Morales can be reached at jmorales@ivpressonline.com or 760-337-3415.

