Get unlimited access to all content and features at ivpressonline.com with our Full Online Access Subscription. Read our E-Edition, the digital replica of the print newspaper online, access content in exclusive sections including Family, Teen, Business, Databases, Farm and more. This option does not include daily home delivery of the Imperial Valley Press newspaper. For home delivery service, please select Premium or Premium Plus.
City shared future detours for drivers; once the project starts on August 29, highlighted in red stands road closure and streets in yellow are detour roads. PHOTO Taken from Traffic Advisory Issued for the project
PHOTO Taken from Traffic Advisory Issued for the project
La Brucherie widening project from Aten Boulevard to Treshill Road was approved during City of Imperial Council Meeting on July 20. PHOTO By Elizabeth Mayoral Corpus
PHOTO By Elizabeth Mayoral Corpus
City shared future detours for drivers; once the project starts on August 29, highlighted in red stands road closure and streets in yellow are detour roads. PHOTO Taken from Traffic Advisory Issued for the project
PHOTO Taken from Traffic Advisory Issued for the project
IMPERIAL — On Friday, the City of Imperial shared the scheduled temporary road closure of the segment of La Brucherie Road from Aten Boulevard to Treshill Road.
Starting August 29, La Brucherie Road will be closed to all traffic for construction between Aten Boulevard and Treshill Road. North and South Bound traffic is encouraged to use HWY 86 and Austin Road as alternate routes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.