IMPERIAL — On Friday, the City of Imperial shared the scheduled temporary road closure of the segment of La Brucherie Road from Aten Boulevard to Treshill Road.

Starting August 29, La Brucherie Road will be closed to all traffic for construction between Aten Boulevard and Treshill Road. North and South Bound traffic is encouraged to use HWY 86 and Austin Road as alternate routes.

