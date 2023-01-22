MEXICALI, B.C., MEXICO — Three blocks from the Calexico West Port of Entry lies an underground hidden gem: "La Chinesca," which tells the story of the Chinese immigrant community and pioneers of the City of Mexicali.

La Chinesca is a section of Mexicali rife with pieces of the city's history pertinent to the Chinese immigration. It is associated with myths and various stories, among them visits from notorious American gangster Al Capone due to U.S. Prohibition Law that started in 1920. Today the City of Mexicali embraces both Mexican and Chinese cultures as part of its own. Chinese Cantonese food is a local signature to celebrate the Virgin of Guadalupe's Day, celebrated annually on December 12. Understanding Mexicali wouldn't be possible without the Chinese heritage, said Jair Tamayo, a tour guide from "Origenes y Secretos de la Chinesca," a company that gives historical tours of the Mexican-Chinese hot spot.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.