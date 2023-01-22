Get unlimited access to all content and features at ivpressonline.com with our Full Online Access Subscription. Read our E-Edition, the digital replica of the print newspaper online, access content in exclusive sections including Family, Teen, Business, Databases, Farm and more. This option does not include daily home delivery of the Imperial Valley Press newspaper. For home delivery service, please select Premium or Premium Plus.
La Chinesca's tour, established in 2014, guides attendees through a historical overview of the Chinese community in Mexicali. This photo shows art of a Chinese-style dragonhead, taken Friday, January 20, in Mexicali, Baja California, Mexico.
Tour guide Jair Tamayo holds up a love letter from a Chinese immigrant of the 1900s who was writing back home to China, in this photo, taken Friday, January 20, at La Chinesca in Mexicali, Baja California, Mexico.
A stair case gives access to the connected basements and tunnels that housed the underground Chinese immigrant community of La Chinesca in the past, in Mexicali, Baja California, Mexico, in this photo, taken Friday, January 20, in Mexicali.
The Origenes y Secretos de la Chinesca tour offers access to the historical basements and recreates the scenes from its past such as an interpretation of a 1920s underground casino offered to influential guests of La Chinesca, in this photo, taken Friday, January 20, in Mexicali, Baja California, Mexico.
MEXICALI, B.C., MEXICO — Three blocks from the Calexico West Port of Entry lies an underground hidden gem: "La Chinesca," which tells the story of the Chinese immigrant community and pioneers of the City of Mexicali.
La Chinesca is a section of Mexicali rife with pieces of the city's history pertinent to the Chinese immigration. It is associated with myths and various stories, among them visits from notorious American gangster Al Capone due to U.S. Prohibition Law that started in 1920. Today the City of Mexicali embraces both Mexican and Chinese cultures as part of its own. Chinese Cantonese food is a local signature to celebrate the Virgin of Guadalupe's Day, celebrated annually on December 12. Understanding Mexicali wouldn't be possible without the Chinese heritage, said Jair Tamayo, a tour guide from "Origenes y Secretos de la Chinesca," a company that gives historical tours of the Mexican-Chinese hot spot.
