EL CENTRO – Amid venue changes, monsoon winds and pouring rain, the La Gente Car Club and friends certainly weathered the storm to make their annual La Gente Super Show car show happen in 2022.

After a misunderstanding in scheduling and the decision to close the Preble Building for non-California Mid-Winter Fair-related events to the public was made by the county fair board over the summer, La Gente found a new home for its widely attended Super Show car show event with El Centro Motors, thanks to owner Mike Morris, event organizers said.

