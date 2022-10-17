Get unlimited access to all content and features at ivpressonline.com with our Full Online Access Subscription. Read our E-Edition, the digital replica of the print newspaper online, access content in exclusive sections including Family, Teen, Business, Databases, Farm and more. This option does not include daily home delivery of the Imperial Valley Press newspaper. For home delivery service, please select Premium or Premium Plus.
Classic cars line up amid inches of rain in the parking lot of El Centro Motors as a monsoon dumped inches of rain on the Imperial Valley during the La Gente Super Show, Saturday, Oct. 15., in El Centro.
Photo Courtesy La Gente Car Club/KENNY ROBERTSON PHOTO
EL CENTRO – Amid venue changes, monsoon winds and pouring rain, the La Gente Car Club and friends certainly weathered the storm to make their annual La Gente Super Show car show happen in 2022.
After a misunderstanding in scheduling and the decision to close the Preble Building for non-California Mid-Winter Fair-related events to the public was made by the county fair board over the summer, La Gente found a new home for its widely attended Super Show car show event with El Centro Motors, thanks to owner Mike Morris, event organizers said.
