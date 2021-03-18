IMPERIAL — Three labor organizations have filed suit against Imperial Irrigation District over the current board of directors’ decision to void project labor agreements that the previous board approved Dec. 1.

The lawsuit was filed on behalf of San Bernardino/Riverside Counties Building and Construction Trades Council, Imperial County Building and Construction Trades Council and International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 47.

Staff Writer Michael Maresh can be reached at mmaresh@ivpressonline.com or 760-337-3440.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.