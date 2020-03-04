Latino education group convenes in Valley
Buy Now

Brawley Elementary School District Trustee Cesar Guzman (left) was recognized Saturday for his service at the California Latino School Boards Association Policy Summit Saturday at Barbara Worth Junior High School in Brawley. COURTESY PHOTO

BRAWLEY — More than 50 school administrators, elected trustees, and teachers from both the Imperial and Coachella valleys gathered at Barbara Worth Junior High School Saturday for a one-day summit.

The California Latino School Boards Association’s Policy Summit provided the opportunity for educators to network and learn more about issues such as the 2020 Census, equity in education, the English Learner Roadmap, Dual Immersion in California, and current legislation.

Latino education group convenes in Valley
Buy Now

Some 50 educators gathered at Barbara Worth Junior High School in Brawley for the California Latino School Boards Association Policy Summit. COURTESY PHOTO

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.