San Diego State University Yolanda Cataño (center) smiles while giving a speech on stage during the Lavender Graduation ceremony on Saturday in El Centro. PHOTO VINCENT OSUNA

EL CENTRO — Ten local postsecondary graduates, who are either self-identified LGBTQ+ or allies of the community, were recognized in a special way Saturday afternoon.

The graduates applauded by an audience as they walked to “Pomp and Circumstance” during the annual Lavender Graduation ceremony, which was held outside the Imperial Valley LGBT Resource Center on Ross Avenue.

Imperial Valley LGBT Resource Center’s Chief Executive Officer Rosa Diaz (fifth from right) poses alongside graduates and guest speakers during the Lavender Graduation ceremony on Saturday in El Centro. PHOTO VINCENT OSUNA
Graduates smile while lining up inside the Imperial Valley LGBT Resource Center during the Lavender Graduation ceremony on Saturday in El Centro. PHOTO VINCENT OSUNA

