EL CENTRO — Imperial County’s police departments say they have no desire to cite residents for violating the county health officer’s order to a cloth face covering in public spaces to prevent the further spread of the coronavirus. But that doesn’t mean they won’t.

While county Health Officer Dr. Stephen Munday himself said the intention was never to cite anyone, those convicted could be sentenced up to 90 days in jail and a $1,000 fine.

Staff Writer Michael Maresh can be reached at mmaresh@ivpressonline.com.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.