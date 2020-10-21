Law heralds birth of new industry, official say
Assemblymember Eduardo Garcia (right) presents a framed copy of his Assembly Bill 2663 to Oberon Fuels President and CEO Rebecca Boudreaux Tuesday at an event held at the company’s DME plant on Kershaw Road in Brawley. PHOTO TOM BODUS

BRAWLEY — A local lawmaker, a renewable energy manufacturer and local dignitaries took a victory lap Tuesday morning over a recently passed law they say opens opportunities for an emerging new industry.

Assembly Bill 2663 was sponsored by Assemblymember Eduardo Garcia, D-Coachella, and signed into law by Gov. Gavin Newsom in September. It effectively lowers the excise tax on dimethyl ether (DME) when it is used as a diesel replacement or to blend with propane to the same rate as other alternative fuels.

