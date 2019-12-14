SAN DIEGO — Four individuals intend to sue the Diocese of San Diego alleging they were victims of former priest Anthony Edward Rodrigue when he was assigned to local parishes in the 1970s.

The lawsuit will be filed Jan. 2 in San Diego Superior Court. A new statewide law to be enacted at the start of the year will open up a three-year window allowing adult survivors of childhood sexual assault to file such lawsuits.

Staff Writer Julio Morales can be reached at jmorales@ivpressonline.com or 760-337-3415.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.