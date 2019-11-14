EL CENTRO — With three separate businesses operating in the Imperial Valley that sell either recreational or medical marijuana legally under state and local law, consumers may have developed a false sense of security in terms of their purchase and possession of the drug.

However, the fact remains that marijuana is still illegal on a federal level, and there federal law enforcement does have a significant presence in the Valley.

Staff Writer Michael Maresh can be reached at mmaresh@ivpressonline.com.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.