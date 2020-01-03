Legion post expects to rebound from setback
A March 15 violation of its liquor license earned the Boyce Aten American Legion Post 25 a two-week shutdown over the holidays. The post is set to reopen Saturday. PHOTO TOM BODUS

EL CENTRO — The Boyce Aten American Legion Post 25 has been attempting to make the best of an unfortunate situation as it approaches the end of a two-week closure resulting from a state liquor law violation.

The California Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control closed the post’s bar and lounge for 15 days effective Dec. 20 over an incident on March 15, when an ABC agent was able to purchase alcohol from the bar without presenting veterans identification or being signed in as a guest of a post member.

During the two-week closure of the El Centro American Legion post, several improvement projects have been initiated, including in its kitchen. Here HVAC workers tear out an old ventilation shroud that is to be replaced. PHOTO TOM BODUS

