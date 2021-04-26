Legion post honors 13 local students

Already a daily home delivery subscriber? Validate your subscription here for instant access. Your daily (Sun-Sat) home delivery subscription includes Premium Plus digital access. Premium Plus offers unlimited access to Premium and Premium Plus sections.
Thirteen students received $500 scholarships Saturday from the American Legion Post #60 in Brawley. FRONT ROW, FROM LEFT: Tylor Lyster and Yesenia Garza. SECOND ROW, FROM LEFT: Octavio Cardenas, Mikalyn Emanuelli, Lilee Franco, Kamrin Dickerson and Julitza Alvarez. BACK ROW, FROM LEFT: Felicity Tomboc, Chandler Self, Camrin Gutirerrez, Brianna Barre, Astyn Martinez, Abbie Castro, SAL 1st Vice Cmdr. Ruben Villa and Post Cmdr. Daniel Nunez. PHOTO CORISSA IBARRA
American Legion Post #60 Chaplin Robert Morales passes the microphone to Marion Journey at Saturday’s scholarship event in Brawley. The 89-year-old Journey, the namesake of this year’s scholarship awards, gave a brief speech in which he congratulated the scholars of the class of 2021. PHOTO CORISSA IBARRA
BRAWLEY – Thirteen local high school seniors, all but one of them students at Brawley Union, were awarded scholarships Saturday evening at a dinner ceremony held at American Legion Post 60 here.
It was the second year of the post’s scholarship program. This year’s awards were presented in honor of Marion Journey, an 89-year-old Brawley resident and Army veteran who served from 1952 to 1954. Since retiring from the County of Imperial in 1992, Journey has dedicated a significant share of his free time to Legion activities, including serving as District Commander and Commander of the Post. Journey was among the guests speakers at Saturday’s scholarship event.
