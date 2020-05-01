Legion post provides masks for IID

IID Office of Emergency Management personnel wear news face coverings contributed by the Boyce Aten American Legion Post 25. COURTESY PHOTO

EL CENTRO -- Members of the Imperial Irrigation District’s Office of Emergency Management recently received a small but helpful number of homemade face coverings/masks, courtesy of the Boyce Aten American Legion Post 25 Disaster Preparedness & Response Committee.

  The IID department made its request for the masks to the Imperial County Emergency Operations Center, which in turn is  collaborating with the Legion post’s DPRC, formed to lead a project dubbed Operation Victory Virus.

