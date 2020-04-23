The Imperial County Local Health Authority Commission will give COVID-19 emergency response grants more than $1.3 million to help the local hospitals, clinics, non-profit organizations, and the County Public Health Department provide essential services to those desperate for assistance because of the pandemic.

“It really took a lot of work to pull this whole funding package together in a very short period of time. A lot of thought went into figuring this out,” said Lee Hindman, chairman of the LHA, following an emergency meeting of its commission. 

