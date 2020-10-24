Liberal studies added to SDSU-IV’s four-year programs

Today

A mix of clouds and sun early followed by cloudy skies this afternoon. High 89F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight

Some clouds. Low around 65F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph.

Tomorrow

Sunny skies with gusty winds developing later in the day. High 81F. Winds W at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.