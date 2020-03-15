Library events tailored to autistic youth
Program coordinator Rouzie Ramos (left) and assistant Kenia Carrillo read a pop-up book to children in attendance during Libraries on the Spectrum’s social story hour event on Friday at the Imperial Public Library in Imperial. PHOTO VINCENT OSUNA

IMPERIAL — The County of Imperial’s program, Libraries on the Spectrum, has partnered with libraries across the county to provide special events for the Imperial Valley’s autistic population this month.

Libraries on the Spectrum will be hosting a social story hour for children with autism at six local libraries this month. The first was held at 5:30 p.m. Friday at the Imperial Public Library.

As part of an activity, Liam Jimenez (left) and Thiago Cabrera, of Imperial, pick a color of cloth that best represents how they feel during Libraries on the Spectrum’s social story hour event on Friday at the Imperial Public Library in Imperial. PHOTO VINCENT OSUNA

