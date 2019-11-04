Library honors Calexico parents, early readers
Ten parents and their children were honored on Oct. 17 for completing an early literacy program at the Camarena Memorial Library. COURTESY OF CAMARENA MEMORIAL LIBRARY

CALEXICO — Ten parents and their children were recently honored for completing the early literacy 1,000 Books before Kindergarten program at the Camarena Memorial Library here.

The program encourages parents to read at least 1,000 books to their children before they enter kindergarten.

