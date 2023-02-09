Get unlimited access to all content and features at ivpressonline.com with our Full Online Access Subscription. Read our E-Edition, the digital replica of the print newspaper online, access content in exclusive sections including Family, Teen, Business, Databases, Farm and more. This option does not include daily home delivery of the Imperial Valley Press newspaper. For home delivery service, please select Premium or Premium Plus.
SAN BERNARDINO – LifeStream Blood Bank, which also serves as a blood bank for mobile LifeStream blood drives and services in Imperial County, is renovating its San Bernardino laboratory this year.
According to a press release, one of this capital project’s major components is the replacement of 20-year-old walk-in laboratory freezers. These two custom-built freezers are crucial to LifeStream’s mission of collecting, processing and storing blood products that save lives. Without these freezers, which cost approximately $150,000 each, LifeStream would not be able to deliver lifesaving blood products to local hospitals, the release reads.
