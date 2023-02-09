LifeStream Blood Bank’s 2 for 2 Community Campaign launch
SAN BERNARDINO – LifeStream Blood Bank, which also serves as a blood bank for mobile LifeStream blood drives and services in Imperial County, is renovating its San Bernardino laboratory this year.

According to a press release, one of this capital project’s major components is the replacement of 20-year-old walk-in laboratory freezers. These two custom-built freezers are crucial to LifeStream’s mission of collecting, processing and storing blood products that save lives. Without these freezers, which cost approximately $150,000 each, LifeStream would not be able to deliver lifesaving blood products to local hospitals, the release reads.

