Linsey Dale to run Registrar of Voters Office
Buy Now

EL CENTRO – The county’s public information officer will be taking over as its new registrar of voters/elections manager.

Linsey Dale will start work in her new capacity on Friday, the county’s Intergovernmental Relations Director Rebecca Terrazas-Baxter confirmed in an email. Dale takes over for former Registrar of Voters/Elections Manager Debra Porter, who retired in December.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.