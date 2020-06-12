Members of Lions Clubs in California’s District 4-L6 presented Imperial County Food Bank a check for $1,000 for local food assistance on Thursday. Pictured, from left, are Imperial Lions Club President Larry Hudson, El Centro Host Lions Club member Bill Browning, current District 4-L6 Gov. Norm MacKenzie, Imperial Valley Food Bank Development Assistant Stefanie Campos, District 4-L6 Gov.-elect Brian Clapper, former District 4-L6 Gov. Scott Leslie, El Centro Host Lions Club President Daniel Litz, and El Centro Host Lions Club members Steve Nickus and Curt Corda. PHOTO TOM BODUS
Lions Clubs assist Food Bank
Staff Report
