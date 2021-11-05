El Centro Host Lions Club President Daniel Litz is shown here Wednesday after presenting Imperial Valley College Director of Disability Support Programs and Services Wendy Prewett a check for $7,500 to purchase equipment to help blind and visually impaired students at the college. PHOTO TOM BODUS
FROM LEFT: El Centro Host Lions Club members Ruben Arballo, George Woo, Steven Nickus, Daniel Litz and Dave Brock with Imperial Valley College’s Wendy Prewett, Henry Covarrubias, Lillian Finnell and Norma Nava. El Centro Host Lions Club member Bill Browning is shown on the far right. The photo was taken Wednesday afternoon following the club’s presentation of a $7,500 check to the college’s Disability Support Programs and Services. PHOTO TOM BODUS
EL CENTRO – A local community service organization has donated $7,500 to Imperial Valley College to help blind and visually impaired students.
El Centro Host Lions Club President Daniel Litz presented the check to IVC Director of Disability Support Programs and Services Wendy Prewett during the club’s regular meeting on Wednesday. The money came from the club’s Sight Conservation Fund.
