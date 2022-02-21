Lions start endowment for vision-impaired IVC students
Buy Now

El Centro Host Lions Club President Daniel Litz presents a ceremonial check for $100,000 to Imperial Valley College Foundation Executive Director Rod Smart on Feb. 9 in El Centro. The funds are part of the proceeds from an insurance settlement and sale of the former Imperial Valley Blind Center property at 473 Park Ave. The center burned in May 2021. The Lions are distributing monies from the liquidation of the center's assets to causes deemed consistent with the Blind Center's original mission. The money given to the IVC Foundation has been designated for an endowment to assist blind or visually impaired students at the college with tuition, books and other supplies. PHOTO TOM BODUS

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.