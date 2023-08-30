IMPERIAL — The Imperial Valley 9/11 Stair Climb Committee will host the 10th Annual 9/11 Memorial and Stair Climb event at the Imperial Valley Fairgrounds in remembrance of the 22nd Anniversary of September 11, 2001.
According to a press release from Imperial Valley 9/11 Memorial Committee, the IV 9/11 Memorial and Stair Climb event will feature guest speaker El Centro Fire Department Fire Chief Joseph Bernal. The event will be held Saturday, September 9 at the Imperial Valley Fairgrounds, located at 200 E. 2nd Street. Opening ceremonies begin at 7:45 p.m. and the event start time is 8:00 p.m.
