Local agencies and state authorities rally together to support AB 2248

The New River, which runs from Mexicali, Baja California, and Calexico, California into the Salton Sea, is one of the most polluted in the United States; local agencies and state authorities rallied together online on Tuesday to support AB 2248. 

COUNTY- Community members from Imperial and San Diego counties met with Assemblymember Eduardo Garcia and Senator Ben Hueso via Zoom on June 21 to rally together to support AB 2248.

The proposed legislation would provide funding for the New River and Tijuana River. The New River, which runs from Mexicali, Baja California, and Calexico, California into the Salton Sea, is one of the most polluted in the United States.

