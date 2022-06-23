Local agencies and state authorities rally together to support AB 2248

Get unlimited access to all content and features at ivpressonline.com with our Full Online Access Subscription. Read our E-Edition, the digital replica of the print newspaper online, access content in exclusive sections including Family, Teen, Business, Databases, Farm and more. This option does not include daily home delivery of the Imperial Valley Press newspaper. For home delivery service, please select Premium or Premium Plus.
The New River, which runs from Mexicali, Baja California, and Calexico, California into the Salton Sea, is one of the most polluted in the United States; local agencies and state authorities rallied together online on Tuesday to support AB 2248.
COUNTY- Community members from Imperial and San Diego counties met with Assemblymember Eduardo Garcia and Senator Ben Hueso via Zoom on June 21 to rally together to support AB 2248.
The proposed legislation would provide funding for the New River and Tijuana River. The New River, which runs from Mexicali, Baja California, and Calexico, California into the Salton Sea, is one of the most polluted in the United States.
