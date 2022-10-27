Get unlimited access to all content and features at ivpressonline.com with our Full Online Access Subscription. Read our E-Edition, the digital replica of the print newspaper online, access content in exclusive sections including Family, Teen, Business, Databases, Farm and more. This option does not include daily home delivery of the Imperial Valley Press newspaper. For home delivery service, please select Premium or Premium Plus.
Pioneers Memorial Hospital, Imperial Valley College Associated Student Government and the IVC Student Health Center participated on a Breast Cancer Awareness event at Imperial Valley College, Wednesday, Oct. 26, in Imperial.
Pioneers Memorial Hospital, Imperial Valley College Associated Student Government and the IVC Student Health Center participated on a Breast Cancer Awareness event at Imperial Valley College, Wednesday, Oct. 26, in Imperial.
IMPERIAL — With pink ribbons, attire, and empowering messages for survivors and patients with breast cancer, Pioneers Memorial Hospital, Imperial Valley College's Associated Students Government and the IVC Student Health Center reminded the community to not let their guard down against breast cancer.
National Breast Cancer Awareness Month is commemorated in October and is an annual campaign to raise awareness about the impact of breast cancer, according to the National Breast Cancer Foundation website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.