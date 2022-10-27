IMPERIAL — With pink ribbons, attire, and empowering messages for survivors and patients with breast cancer, Pioneers Memorial Hospital, Imperial Valley College's Associated Students Government and the IVC Student Health Center reminded the community to not let their guard down against breast cancer.

National Breast Cancer Awareness Month is commemorated in October and is an annual campaign to raise awareness about the impact of breast cancer, according to the National Breast Cancer Foundation website.

