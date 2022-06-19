EL CENTRO - The Imperial Valley Social Justice Committee, in collaboration with the City of El Centro, commemorated Juneteenth with an event where more than 15 local vendors and the community gathered to remember this national holiday.

Imperial Valley Social Justice Committee
Adrianne Lawson (left), Marlene Thomas (center) and Tammy Beasley (right), from Imperial Valley Social Justice Committee who organized the Juneteenth event on Saturday on First Street in El Centro.

"I think it's very important that we learn about all kinds of cultures and diversity. So it's always great to bring our ethnic background and we're very proud of our community and just giving it another perspective," said Tammy Beasley, event organizer.

Juneteenth Art
Attendees displayed attires allusive to Juneteenth during the event on Saturday that commemorated this holiday.
Juneteenth
The Imperial Valley Social Justice Committee along the City of El Centro organized an event to commemorate Juneteenth on Saturday, where vendors and community gathered to learn more about this holiday.
Art
Local vendors gathered to display their products and commemorate Juneteenth on Saturday.
Jazz Ledbetter
Jazz Ledbetter with her family, participated offering her PPP workshop to assistants and shared her life experience during the Juneteenth event on Saturday. "I believe it's important to celebrate Juneteenth because it's our history," said Ledbetter. "We need to know where we came from. Every race, not just black, every single race is to know where they originated from and what is their fight and what their struggle was and how they celebrate it over the years."

