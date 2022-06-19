Get unlimited access to all content and features at ivpressonline.com with our Full Online Access Subscription. Read our E-Edition, the digital replica of the print newspaper online, access content in exclusive sections including Family, Teen, Business, Databases, Farm and more. This option does not include daily home delivery of the Imperial Valley Press newspaper. For home delivery service, please select Premium or Premium Plus.
The Imperial Valley Social Justice Committee along the City of El Centro organized an event to commemorate Juneteenth on Saturday, where vendors and community gathered to learn more about this holiday.
Jazz Ledbetter with her family, participated offering her PPP workshop to assistants and shared her life experience during the Juneteenth event on Saturday. "I believe it's important to celebrate Juneteenth because it's our history," said Ledbetter. "We need to know where we came from. Every race, not just black, every single race is to know where they originated from and what is their fight and what their struggle was and how they celebrate it over the years."
EL CENTRO - The Imperial Valley Social Justice Committee, in collaboration with the City of El Centro, commemorated Juneteenth with an event where more than 15 local vendors and the community gathered to remember this national holiday.
"I think it's very important that we learn about all kinds of cultures and diversity. So it's always great to bring our ethnic background and we're very proud of our community and just giving it another perspective," said Tammy Beasley, event organizer.
