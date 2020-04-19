Local Catholic parishes secure funding to keep staff

Fr. Mark Edney (right), pastor of Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in El Centro, holds loan documents that his twin brother, Jon Edney (left), president of Community Valley Bank, helped prepare in order to secure payroll funding for Catholic churches and schools for the next two months. COURTESY PHOTO

EL CENTRO – Prompt action will allow Imperial Valley Catholic churches and schools to keep paying their employees for the next eight weeks.

Father Mark Edney, pastor of Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in El Centro, shared the good news Friday on Facebook. “Good morning El Centro Catholic! Happy Easter Friday! Today's blessing is my twin brother, Jon Edney, president of Community Valley Bank. He and his team, along with Shirley Pajanor, the CFO of the Diocese of San Diego, managed to secure SBA Loans (Paycheck Protection Program) for every parish and school in the Imperial Valley!”

