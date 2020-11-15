Local community leaders play some of Hollywood’s most famous scenes for charity
Through the magic of digital editing, El Centro Mayor Efrain Silva (right) appears opposite actress Stephanie Chloe Hepner in a scene from “Pulp Fiction.” The video is one of six featuring local community leaders paired with a professional actor in a scene from a famous Hollywood film. The project is intended to help raise money to provide food assistance to COVID-19 patients in isolation. COURTESY PHOTO ROY DORANTES

EL CENTRO — Coming tonight, not exactly to a theater near you: Local community leaders will star opposite professional actors in scenes from six popular films in an effort to raise money for a local charity.

The videos will premiere at 5 p.m. on Vo Neighborhood Medical Clinic’s Facebook page. The event is a fundraiser for the non-profit, which has been providing meals and other services for COVID-19 patients isolated at home and recently was selected administrator Imperial County’s Housing for the Harvest program.

