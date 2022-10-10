Court funding
While the Imperial County Courthouse in El Centro has long been the area's hub of legal activity, technology is allowing more appearances by video conferencing.

SAN FRANCISCO — The state Judicial Council, which oversees Superior Courts in each of California’s 58 counties, recently approved funding for modernization including expansion of online and remote services.   

Remote appearances by video conferencing for criminal cases went online July 1 under a new state law, and that service has been available in civil cases many years, said Luis Olachea, Imperial County Superior Court director of technology.

