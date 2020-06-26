Local film industry taking a hit during pandemic
Buy Now

Imperial Valley has played a significant part in a number of major films over the years, including 2019’s “Jumanji 3: The Next Level.” COURTESY PHOTO

EL CENTRO — The COVID-19 pandemic hasn’t been kind to the Imperial County film industry.

Imperial County Film Commission Director Charla Teeters told the Board of Supervisors earlier this week the county has lost more than $2 million since the pandemic began in earnest more than three months ago.

Staff Writer Michael Maresh can be reached at mmaresh@ivpressonline.com.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.