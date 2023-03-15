Local filmmaker speaks on impact of domestic violence on women in U.S., Mexico

An image of a missing women is found on the official movie page of local filmmaker Roy Dorantes’ film “¡Ni Una Más!”.

IMPERIAL COUNTY – Local producer Roy Dorantes, who last year presented his most recent film titled “¡Ni Una Más!” (“Not a single one more!” as translated in English), which addresses the story of a woman who lives with domestic violence and looks for the way to survive and of a family seeking justice, shared data and impacts of this issue in the region.

Dorantes said through his investigation to produce “¡Ni Una Más!” he learned that in Mexico, around 3,000 women are murdered each year due to domestic violence.

