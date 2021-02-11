Local grapplers score silver in Arizona
Fanny Mae Gutierrez (left) and Marco Guitron show off their silver medals after the NAGA Phoenix Grappling Championship, held Jan. 31 in Scottsdale, Ariz. COURTESY PHOTO

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. – Two members of Imperial Valley’s God’s Gladiators martial arts club took home silver medals from the North American Grappling Association’s Phoenix Grappling Championship, held Jan. 31.

Calexico’s Fanny Mae Gutierrez took second as a no-gi welterweight (160 to 169.9 pounds) in the 30-plus age group of the beginners division. She held a two-point lead against Mandy Carroll, but in end was tied up by her opponent to fall 2-4 in the finals.

