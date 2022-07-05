Get unlimited access to all content and features at ivpressonline.com with our Full Online Access Subscription. Read our E-Edition, the digital replica of the print newspaper online, access content in exclusive sections including Family, Teen, Business, Databases, Farm and more. This option does not include daily home delivery of the Imperial Valley Press newspaper. For home delivery service, please select Premium or Premium Plus.
LEFT: Both associations collaborate in the community fridge project, stocked with water, fruits, vegetables and located at the 2nd Street Thrift store that is close to the Calexico West Port of Entry. COURTESY Photo
TOP: Both associations also collaborate with a community pantry that include non-perishables and other necessities located at the 2nd Street Thrift store that is close to the Calexico West Port of Entry. COURTESY Photo
CALEXICO – As the pandemic impacted communities, Calexico Needs Change and IV Equity and Justice, two youth-lead groups decided to make a change and strive to help the city.
“Two years ago when COVID happened it reached a point where I said I want to do more for my community and give back,” mentioned Ismael Arvizu, a member of Calexico Needs Change. “I was used to complaining but not doing anything about it and said, the only way you can change something is by getting involved.”
