Local jobless rate dips slightly in June

EL CENTRO — Imperial County’s brief flirtation with reopening some business sectors appears to have contributed to a slight improvement to its unemployment numbers from May to June.

According to figures released by the state Employment Development Department on Friday, the net addition of 1,400 jobs in June helped the county drop its monthly unemployment rate from a revised 27.7 percent in May to 27.3 percent. An estimated total of 2,400 new non-farm jobs more than offset the loss of 1,000 jobs in farming to account for the improved percentage.

