EL CENTRO – Although the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention changed its guidance on mask mandates for fully vaccinated residents on Thursday, thus far those eased restrictions do not apply locally.

Imperial County Public Health Department confirmed Friday in a press release that nothing has changed in the county since the CDC changed its guidance to allow fully vaccinated people to remove masks when shopping indoors.

Staff Writer Michael Maresh can be reached at mmaresh@ivpressonline.com or 760-337-3440.

