Local pizzeria honored as a top small business

Assemblymember Eduardo Garcia (far right) helps hold up a banner Oct. 21 congratulating George’s Pizza in Holtville for being named Small Business of the Year for the 56th California State Assembly District. COURTESY PHOTO

HOLTVILLE — One of Imperial Valley’s most popular pizza joints was honored Oct. 21 when Assemblymember Eduardo Garcia, D-Coachella, recognized it as the Small Business of the Year for the 56th California State Assembly District.

The family-owned restaurant, founded in 1991, is a past winner in this newspaper’s Readers’ Choice competitions and has caught the attention of movie stars such as John Travolta over the years.

Assemblymember Eduardo Garcia tries his hand Oct. 21 at crafting a pizza while George’s Pizza co-owner George McClure (far right) and an unidentified restaurant employee look on. COURTESY PHOTO
Assemblymember Eduardo Garcia speaks to George’s Pizza owners Blanca Estrada and George McClure (second from right) during a visit to the restaurant on Oct. 21. COURTESY PHOTO

