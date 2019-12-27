EL CENTRO — Morning rains Thursday added up to a half  inch of precipitation to an unusually wet November and December that has been a mixed bag for local communities.

Imperial Irrigation District registered 0.49 inch of rainfall at its headquarters in Imperial, bringing the annual total for that same location to 3.44 inches. That compares to a 105-year average of 2.81 inches. It also marks the first time since 2010 the rainfall has exceeded that mark.

