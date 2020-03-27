EL CENTRO — Motorists in Imperial County may experience a bumpier ride in the near future, as the stay-at-home order the governor made in relation to the coronavirus crisis likely will reduce the amount of gasoline being sold.

Road maintenance and construction is largely funded by a portion of fuel taxes, so with less fuel being used by people staying at home, there will be a shortfall going forward.

