Local scouts again honor veterans’ graves
Troop 4070's Blake Moreno, 12, searches for the gravestones of veterans during the Veterans Day Flag Placement event on Friday at Evergreen Cemetery in El Centro. PHOTO VINCENT OSUNA

EL CENTRO — In honor of Veterans Day, about 25 local Boy Scouts on Friday once again placed American flags besides the gravestones of local veterans.

Scouts took to Evergreen Cemetery here and Memory Gardens Cemetery in Imperial to place the flags, which they also removed today after the holiday was observed.

Troop 4070's Harjasnoor Singh Sidu, 12, looks for the gravestones of veterans to place flags at during the Veterans Day Flag Placement event on Friday at Evergreen Cemetery in El Centro. PHOTO VINCENT OSUNA
Troop 4076's Cameron Ramirez, 12, scans the area for the gravestones of veterans during the Veterans Day Flag Placement event on Friday at Evergreen Cemetery in El Centro. PHOTO VINCENT OSUNA

Staff Writer Vincent Osuna can be reached at vosuna@ivpressonline.com or 760-337-3442.

