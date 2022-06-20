Local student awarded with scholarship for Overcoming Adverse Circumstances

SafeLaunch presented $1000 awards were given to four 2022 California high school graduates who demonstrated determination and resilience by overcoming challenges on May 20 and June 3.

Top Row left to right: Joe Brucia, Ron Cuff, Praxades Torres, Dr. Kevin Torosian, Sergio Mendoza, Janet Rowse

Bottom Row left to right: Yael Sanchez (SafeLaunch recipient), Isaac Castillo, Cole Costa, Zoe Davis Jessee, Micaela Villa Sanchez

 COURTESY Photo

SANTA BARBARA - Local high school graduate student, Victor Villa, was presented with an award for Overcoming Adverse Circumstances by SafeLaunch on May 20 and June 3. Presentations were made in collaboration with the California Association of Supervisors of Student Welfare and Attendance Scholarship programs.

"Youth have a right to grow up unhindered by substance use in their family and community, and they all need a caring adult to guide them," said Janet Rowse, co-founder of SafeLaunch. "When these needs aren’t met, the responsibility lies with all of us.”

